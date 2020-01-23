Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Lala SAB De CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:GRPBF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Grupo Lala SAB De CV has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

About Grupo Lala SAB De CV

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

