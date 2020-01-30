Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.81

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.97. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 2,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Grupo Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Grupo Mexico Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

