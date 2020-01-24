Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE TV remained flat at $$12.35 during trading on Friday. 1,644,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 816.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?