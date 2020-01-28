Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TV. Barclays downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 335,977 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 245,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,444. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

