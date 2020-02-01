GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) Company Profile (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

