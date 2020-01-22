GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSX. UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

GSX stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,030. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.07 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth approximately $39,540,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,026,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

