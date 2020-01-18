GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

GSX Techedu stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $39,540,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $9,711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $13,488,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $45,026,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

