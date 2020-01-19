GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 8.3% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.91, 3,162,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,407,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth $5,395,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth $6,875,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

