GSX Techedu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,621 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,564% compared to the typical volume of 208 call options.

GSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE:GSX opened at $32.91 on Friday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.07 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $39,540,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

