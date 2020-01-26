GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.33, approximately 112,650 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 434,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on GT Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GT Gold Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

