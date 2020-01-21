GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. purchased 53,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $420,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,794,173 shares of company stock worth $18,403,152. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 68.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTT Communications stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 658,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,830. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $733.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

