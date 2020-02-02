GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Down 9.6%

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.85, 1,209,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 573,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $671.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,364.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 187,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $1,663,224.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,536,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,520. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

