Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.01

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 862.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 210,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

