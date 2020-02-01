Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $30,600.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.06. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?