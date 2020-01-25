Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $32.00 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $370.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

