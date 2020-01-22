Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $373.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.06. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

