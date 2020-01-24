Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of GFED traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level