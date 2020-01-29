Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Guess? by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Guess? by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 1,168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. Guess? has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds