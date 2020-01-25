Guggenheim Downgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPWK. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 1,810,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Upwork has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upwork by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,471 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

