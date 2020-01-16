Guggenheim Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $275.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.63. 20,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

