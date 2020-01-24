Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells $2,230,141.95 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Marcus Ryu sold 25,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,637,933.48.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,510 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $788,700.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11,237,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

