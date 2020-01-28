Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.43.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,943. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $83.85 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,094,490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Guidewire Software by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Guidewire Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

