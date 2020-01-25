Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.64 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $264.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 2,682.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 455,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

