Gulfport Energy Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

GPOR opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $353.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

