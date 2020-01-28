Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPOR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.91.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.59. 43,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

