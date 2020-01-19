Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Down 7.3%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90, 7,220,949 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,756,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

The company has a market cap of $334.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,765 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 412,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

