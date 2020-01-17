Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.17. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 130,420 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPOR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

