GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Chairman Sells $8,496,000.00 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWPH. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,837.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 635,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,778,000 after purchasing an additional 338,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,687,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,271,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?