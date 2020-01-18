GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives $198.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWPH. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $95.71 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

