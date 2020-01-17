GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 35.86 and a quick ratio of 35.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $319.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.11. GWG has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GWG will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GWG by 11.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GWG by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GWG by 20,940.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GWG by 206.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,054 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

