GYG (LON:GYG) Shares Up 6.4%

Gyg PLC (LON:GYG) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.98), approximately 69,631 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and a P/E ratio of 50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.99.

GYG Company Profile (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

