GYM Group (LON:GYM) PT Raised to GBX 350 at Barclays

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 343 ($4.51).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.10 million and a P/E ratio of 48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.23. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

