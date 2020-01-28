GYM Group (LON:GYM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GYM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 343 ($4.51).

GYM Group stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 305.50 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 73,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.22. The firm has a market cap of $425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

