GYM Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GYM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price (up from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 334.67 ($4.40).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. GYM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

