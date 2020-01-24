Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.06

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.06 and traded as low as $18.96. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 646 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

