H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce sales of $488.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $490.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $468.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

HRB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 2,220,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in H & R Block by 130.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 66.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after acquiring an additional 795,172 shares in the last quarter.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

