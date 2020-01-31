H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 3,220,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after purchasing an additional 795,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio