H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Down 1.7%

H2O Innovation Inc (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.21.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

