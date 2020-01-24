Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HABT. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:HABT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 4,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Habit Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $364.26 million, a P/E ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 641,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 547,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 123,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

