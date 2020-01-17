Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

HABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

HABT stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 million, a P/E ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

