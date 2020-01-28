Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.83.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 344,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

