Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hailiang Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of HLG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

