Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.90 Million

January 25, 2020

Analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $499.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.61 million and the lowest is $490.40 million. Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $584.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 475,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,107. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

