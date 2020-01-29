Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.41. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

