Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.41. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

