Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 393,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

