Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAIN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 393,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

