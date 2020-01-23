Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

HAIN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

