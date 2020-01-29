Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,279 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,461% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.41. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

