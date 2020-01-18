Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Shares of LON:HFD opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.74. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44).

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

